Russia summons Bulgarian ambassador over expulsion of diplomats - RIA

Russia summons Bulgarian ambassador over expulsion of diplomats
Bulgaria's ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday in connection with the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from Bulgaria last month who had been accused of spying, the RIA news agency reported.
Moscow had promised retaliatory measures after the diplomats were declared 'personae non gratae'. RIA showed footage of the ambassador arriving at the ministry.
