IMFL worth Rs 14.28 lakh seized in dry Gujarat, 1 held
Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 14.28 lakh was seized from a concrete mixer truck in Rajkot, some 215 kilometres from here, and its driver held, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, Rajkot Crime Branch personnel intercepted the vehicle near Ashapura Hotel on Bhavanagr Road late Sunday night and seized 3,300 bottles of whisky stocked in 275 boxes concealed in a side of the concrete mixer, said Inspector VK Gadhvi.
"The seized liquor is worth Rs 14.28 lakh. The vehicle worth Rs 10 lakh has been confiscated and its driver Balwant Shahu of Rajasthan has been held," he added. Gujarat is a dry state and manufacture, possession and consumption of liquor is prohibited.
