Young trader found dead at shop in Haryana; suicide suspected

Three weeks before his marriage, a 21-year-old trader in Ambala district of Haryana was found dead at his grocery shop and police said Monday that a slowing business hit by the coronavirus pandemic may have drove him to take the extreme step. However, no suicide note was recovered from Kapil Bindal.

Bindal's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan on the first floor of his shop in Naraingarh Sunday night. Police said he had come to his shop in the morning, but did not return home by evening and also did not respond to calls on his mobile phone by his mother. His father died a few years ago.

His relatives then reached the shop around 10 pm and found the room on the first floor locked from inside. They broke open the door and saw Bindal hanging from the ceiling fan, police said. The body was handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem examination on Monday.

Bindal's marriage was scheduled for November 2. Police said preliminary investigations indicated that his business had not been running well after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out which could have driven him to take the step, though a probe is underway.