Woman held with 110 grams of smack worth Rs 10 lakh

A 55-year-old woman was arrested from north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital, police said on Monday. Further investigation is in progress and efforts are being made to get to the source from where drugs were being supplied, police added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:01 IST
A 55-year-old woman was arrested from north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital, police said on Monday. A total of 110 grams of smack worth around Rs 10 lakh in the international market was recovered from her possession, they said

The accused has been identified as Seema, a resident of Aruna Nagar in Majnu Ka Tilla. She was previously involved in a culpable homicide case registered at Civil Lines police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said they received a tip-off and apprehended the woman. During interrogation, she disclosed that she was in the business of selling drugs for the past few months. She used to purchase the drugs from a man named Sanju, the DCP said. Further investigation is in progress and efforts are being made to get to the source from where drugs were being supplied, police added.

