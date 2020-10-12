Woman held with 110 grams of smack worth Rs 10 lakh

A 55-year-old woman was arrested from north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital, police said on Monday. A total of 110 grams of smack worth around Rs 10 lakh in the international market was recovered from her possession, they said

The accused has been identified as Seema, a resident of Aruna Nagar in Majnu Ka Tilla. She was previously involved in a culpable homicide case registered at Civil Lines police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said they received a tip-off and apprehended the woman. During interrogation, she disclosed that she was in the business of selling drugs for the past few months. She used to purchase the drugs from a man named Sanju, the DCP said. Further investigation is in progress and efforts are being made to get to the source from where drugs were being supplied, police added.