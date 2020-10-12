UP CM's eagerness to give Hathras case to CBI obvious: CPI(M) as agency removes FIR from website

Reacting to the CBI removing the Hathras rape case FIR from its website hours after putting it up, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying his eagerness to transfer the case to the investigating agency was “obvious”. The Left parties have been demanding a court monitored probe in the matter and had opposed the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “UP CM ‘s eagerness asking CBI to investigate the horrendous Hathras crime is now obvious. It is imperative for the Courts to monitor this investigation, deliver justice & punish the culprits. CBI must not be used, once again, to absolve a crime, denying justice,” said Yechury in a tweet tagging a news report regarding the removal of the FIR from the CBI website.

The CBI removed the FIR from its website sensing possible violation of a Supreme Court order that FIRs in cases of rape and sexual assault, including those against minors, should not be put in public domain by police,sources indicated The agency, however, did not retract or remove its media statement from the website. In December, 2018, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur directed the print and electronic media to not reveal the identity of victims of rape and sexual assault "even in a remote manner".

The CBI took over the investigation from Uttar Pradesh police into the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in a village in Hathras district on September 14. The agency had registered an FIR under IPC sections related to gang-rape and murder among others, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, officials said. It assigned the case to its Ghaziabad unit with a special team to investigate the crime, they said.

The 19-year old woman succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital on September 29, which was followed by a hushed up cremation at night allegedly forced by the district administration. The Uttar Pradesh government later requested a CBI probe..