Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imran Khan's top aide steps down amid corruption allegations

The development comes more than a month after Bajwa submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Khan following a report on a website that alleged that he had used his offices in setting up off-shore businesses of his wife, sons and brothers. However, Khan rejected his resignation at the time and asked him to continue working as his special assistant.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:36 IST
Imran Khan's top aide steps down amid corruption allegations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd.) Asim Saleem Bajwa resigned on Monday, amid allegations that he used his offices to help family set up several off-shore businesses. "I requested the honourable prime minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info & broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request," Bajwa, the former Pakistan Army spokesman who also served as Commander of the Southern Command, tweeted.

However, he would continue working as chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, Dawn newspaper reported. The development comes more than a month after Bajwa submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Khan following a report on a website that alleged that he had used his offices in setting up off-shore businesses of his wife, sons and brothers.

However, Khan rejected his resignation at the time and asked him to continue working as his special assistant. The report alleged that Bajwa’s younger brothers opened their first Papa John’s pizza restaurant in 2002, the year he started working as a Lieutenant Colonel on the General Pervez Musharraf’s staff.

It claimed that his brother Nadeem Bajwa, 53, who started as a delivery driver for the pizza restaurant franchise, another three brothers, his wife Farrukh Zeba and three sons now own a business empire which set up 99 companies in four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants worth an estimated USD 39.9 million. Out of the total 99 firms, 66 are main companies, 33 are branch companies of some of the main companies while five firms are dead now.

The Bajwa family’s companies spent an estimated USD 52.2 million to develop their businesses and USD 14.5 million to purchase properties in the United States, according to the website report. His wife was a shareholder in all the foreign businesses and also associated with or is a shareholder in 85 companies including 82 foreign companies (71 in United States, seven in UAE and four in Canada).

The report said that some of these American companies (all jointly owned by Zeba) also have investments in the real estate sector and own 13 commercial properties in the US, including two shopping centres. Interestingly, Bajwa after joining the Cabinet declared his assets in June this year which did not mention his wife’s foreign assets. Following the publication of the report, Opposition parties had called for Bajwa to face the allegations against him. A newly formed alliance of 11 opposition parties - the Pakistan Democratic Movement - passed a resolution in September, saying that claims made in the news report regarding Bajwa's assets and family business should be probed. The forum said that he should be removed as the chairman of CPEC Authority until the investigation is completed.

On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice-president Maryam Nawaz said that the resignation from SAPM's position "means nothing". She demanded that Bajwa resign from his post of CPEC Authority's chairperson and "surrender to law." PTI SH/ZH ZH ZH.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

EU nations set to adopt common travel rules amid pandemic

European Union countries are getting ready to adopt a common traffic light system to coordinate travelling across the 27-nation bloc, but a return to a full freedom of movement in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic remains far from reach. I...

Over 2K fresh cases of COVID-19, 15 more deaths in Raj

Rajasthan on Monday registered 15 more fatalities due to COVID-19 and 2,132 fresh cases. The states death toll has mounted to 1,665 and the infection count has risen to 1,61,184, a health department bulletin said.The number of active cases ...

German ministries spar over draft law with feminine nouns

Germanys Interior Ministry has objected to draft legislation drawn up by the Justice Ministry that uses the feminine form for every reference to people, arguing Monday that it likely would be unconstitutional. In German, linguistic conventi...

Cooperative Building Centre to supply fuel for govt vehicles

Puducherry Oct 12 PTIThe Cooperative Building Centre has been authorised to sell petrol, diesel and lubricant to government vehicles, the district Collector T Arun said in an order on Monday. In the order issued in his capacity as District ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020