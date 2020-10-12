Left Menu
Development News Edition

Law being misused to curb free press and speech: Former SC judge B Lokur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:37 IST
Law being misused to curb free press and speech: Former SC judge B Lokur

Law is being misused to curb free press and speech, former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur said on Monday. He said that “a lethal cocktail of use and misuse of law" is being used to impact adversely the liberty of all those who dare to speak up.

The former apex court judge was especially critical of “weaponising” of the sedition laws, "abuse" of prohibitory orders and blanket shutdown of the Internet. Justice Lokur was delivering the 2020 B G Verghese Memorial Lecture on “Preserving and Protecting our Fundamental Rights —Freedom of Speech, Expression and the Right to Protest”, organised by the Media Foundation.

Besides, the Foundation also presented the 2019 Chameli Devi Jain Award to women for outstanding journalism. This year, the award was shared by Arfa Khanum Sherwani of 'The Wire' and Rohini Mohan, a Bengaluru-based independent journalist.

Rukmini S, an independent data-journalist from Chennai, received an “honorable mention.” In his lecture, Justice Lokur said, “One of the worst forms of curtailment of the freedom of speech is charging a person with sedition.” He pointed out that the Supreme Court had laid down the sedition law clearly and cogently in 1962 itself, yet authorities have found various ways of “weaponising” the sedition laws. Justice Lokur was among the four senior apex court judges who held the controversial January 12, 2018 press conference against the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

While talking about the new methods of "silencing speech", he said these include attributing to a speaker something he or she never said and then instituting punitive proceedings against that person. He also referred to several cases, including that of the preventive detention of doctor Kafeel Khan, and said “almost every procedure known to law was violated” by the detaining authorities.

Khan was arrested in January this year on the charge of delivering a provocative speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests. The Allahabad High Court ordered his release on September 1. Justice Lokur also talked about the arrest of Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita in a Delhi riots case, and said that any citizen “can be arrested on the basis of a fairy tale and will have to go through a long-drawn process for being set free”.

He said that the law is always to be interpreted objectively, but of late, subjective satisfaction has taken over and the consequences are unpalatable. The former apex court judge, who retired in December 2018, alleged that the use of Section 144 of CrPC to "keep the media out of the Hathras gangrape rape area is nothing but an egregious violation of the freedom of the press through a bizarre abuse of law.” He said that the frequent internet shutdowns through “blanket orders under the guise of preventing breach of peace” were a highly disproportionate response.

"Fundamental right to free speech is extremely important for any civilised democracy,” Justice Lokur said, adding that authorities are obliged to ensure that the laws are not twisted, misused or abused in such a manner that citizens get deprived of their liberties. He advised the “establishment” to understand that “the people of this country mean well and as in any democracy, there are bound to be different points of view".

"These must be respected, otherwise, the fabric of our society might disintegrate...,” he said. PTI UK SJK RT RT.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

SC expresses displeasure over non appearance of lawyer on PIL for CBI probe in Salian's death

The Supreme Court Monday expressed displeasure over non-appearance of a lawyer in a PIL seeking court-monitored CBI enquiry into the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Nobody appearing in thi...

EU nations set to adopt common travel rules amid pandemic

European Union countries are getting ready to adopt a common traffic light system to coordinate travelling across the 27-nation bloc, but a return to a full freedom of movement in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic remains far from reach. I...

Over 2K fresh cases of COVID-19, 15 more deaths in Raj

Rajasthan on Monday registered 15 more fatalities due to COVID-19 and 2,132 fresh cases. The states death toll has mounted to 1,665 and the infection count has risen to 1,61,184, a health department bulletin said.The number of active cases ...

German ministries spar over draft law with feminine nouns

Germanys Interior Ministry has objected to draft legislation drawn up by the Justice Ministry that uses the feminine form for every reference to people, arguing Monday that it likely would be unconstitutional. In German, linguistic conventi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020