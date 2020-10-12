Left Menu
32,876 rights' violation complaints registered from Apr-Sep this year: NHRC

These included 32,876 complaints registered during April 1-September 30, 2020, while various parts of the country were impacted by COVID-19 pandemic," the NHRC chairperson was quoted as saying in the statement. These also include 29 suo moto cases of human rights violation taken up by the rights panel, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:48 IST
The National Human Rights Commission on Monday said it registered 32,876 complaints during April-September when the country reeled under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. NHRC Chairperson Justice (retd) H L Dattu said this in a statement released on the 27th anniversary of its foundation.

This year has been very tough globally for humanity due to COVID-19, he said in the statement. "We have been trying to cope with the related challenges in line with the spirit of COVID warriors to face the adversity despite the fact that some of NHRC employees were also impacted by the pandemic," Dattu said.

He also shared the details of the number of complaints registered. During the period from "October 1, 2019 to September 30 this year, the Commission registered 73,729 complaints. These included 32,876 complaints registered during April 1-September 30, 2020, while various parts of the country were impacted by COVID-19 pandemic," the NHRC chairperson was quoted as saying in the statement.

These also include 29 suo moto cases of human rights violation taken up by the rights panel, he said. Besides, the Supreme Court allowed NHRC intervention in its suo moto petition on the issues of migrant labourers, the statement said.

"This year, the pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges at every front of life due to which, we are not organizing formal function to mark the occasion," Dattu said. "However, we hope and pray that situation improves, and we are able to celebrate it along with International Human Rights Day on December 10," he said.

The NHRC, since its inception on October 12, 1993, has consistently endeavoured to broaden the ambit of human rights with the challenges of changing times for the protection of the civil and political rights of the people including safeguarding their economic, social, and cultural rights, he said.

