Mumbai reports 1,620 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths

As many as 1,620 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths were reported from Mumbai in the last 24 hours, the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-10-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 22:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,620 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths were reported from Mumbai in the last 24 hours, the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said on Monday. With this, the total number of cases in the city now stands at 2,31,070, including 22,693 active cases and 1,95,773 discharges.

So far, 9466 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus. As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 2,21,637 active cases, 12,66,240 recoveries. As many as 40,349 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

