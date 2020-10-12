Left Menu
ABVP members detained for protesting against Cluster University of Jammu

Police on Monday detained Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members protesting in Jammu against the mismanagement in the admission process in the Cluster University of Jammu.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 23:02 IST
ABVP members detained for protesting against Cluster University of Jammu
ABVP member detained for protesting against Cluster University of Jammu on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Police on Monday detained Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members protesting in Jammu against the mismanagement in the admission process in the Cluster University of Jammu. The protesting students raised slogans against the administration.

Meanwhile, some of the students accused the police of highhandedness and claimed that they were lathi-charged while protesting. "The police lathi-charge on us while we were protesting. We are protesting here against the wrong admission process," a protester said.

"We have scored 80 per cent in class 12 still we are unable to get admission in the Cluster University. Where will the student go? Some of our brothers have been arrested by police while we were beaten too. My friend's mobile and gold earring have been stolen who will pay for it?" she asked further. The protesters said the admission process in the university needs to be reviewed immediately as every year the intake capacity is being decreased. (ANI)

