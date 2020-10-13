Goa DGP welcomes creation of 2 new police districts

Director General of Police (DGP), Goa Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday welcomed the decision to create two new police districts - Mapusa and Ponda in the State. "It is a good decision for Goa police. The Goa Police welcomes this decision. I thank the honorable Chief Minister on behalf of the police," the DGP told ANI.

He said, "It was necessary as the tourist influx in the state has been very good. There is urbanisation. Also as employment opportunities are here so migration to here has taken place and industries have also been set up." "Apart from this, there is a need for effective supervision if a crime takes place to control it. Sometimes people can't go to SP and both SPs remain busy in headquarters in administrative work. Due to some reasons, some areas were neglected and police presence was not proper. To see to all this the decision of the Chief Minister is very good," the DGP said.

Stating that Goa is a great destination for tourists, he added, "There will be better policing, supervision and more police presence. If a tourist comes here that person will feel safer. Our work is to ensure the same and to maintain the image of Goa which is of a peaceful state." Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday announced the creation of two new police districts."In a major decision, the Government of Goa has decided to create two New Police Districts namely Mapusa and Ponda. Hence, there will now be a total of four police districts with four district SP's," said Goa CM Pramod Sawant.

"This decision will enable better and effective control over law and order, and prevention of crime," he added. (ANI)