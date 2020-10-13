Karnataka Police detains absconding accused in Cottonpet drugs case
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police on Tuesday said that Ashwin Bhogi, an accused in connection with the Cottonpet drugs case, has been detained here in Chikmagalur.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-10-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 11:51 IST
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police on Tuesday said that Ashwin Bhogi, an accused in connection with the Cottonpet drugs case, has been detained here in Chikmagalur. "In Cottonpet drugs case, the absconding accused Ashwin Bhogi detained in Chikmagalur. He is being brought to Bengaluru," City Crime Branch, Bengaluru said in a statement on Tuesday.
The case pertains to alleged drug abuse among VIP personalities including Kannada film actors Ragini, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul and others. A few key accused in the case, including former Minister Late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva, are still at large. The CCB is investigating the drug abuse case after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people hailing from Kerala in Bengaluru, who were allegedly supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers last month.
Earlier, the CCB had raided five pubs in the city as part of its crackdown against the drug menace. (ANI)
