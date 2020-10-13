Jagdeep Dhankhar asks Mamata Banerjee to withdraw case against Balvinder Singh

Asserting that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee needs to send human rights and Rule of Law friendly signals, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday asked her to withdraw the case against Balvinder Singh, whose turban was allegedly removed by the West Bengal Police. "Time[?] @MamataOfficial [?]to relook #BalvindraSingh implication[?] @WBPolice [?]and engage in rectification rather than justification. Already Balvindra poster boy for blatant Human Right violations in WB. Must appreciate extensive outrage at the ill-treatment," Dhankhar tweeted.

Singh was allegedly manhandled and his turban was removed by the West Bengal Police during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) march in Howrah-Kolkata last Thursday, after which he was arrested on the charges of carrying a firearm illegally. A nationwide outrage had later sparked against the disrespect of the Sikh religious headgear.

He said Singh has been arrested in a case registered under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Disaster Management Act and Arms Act, including charges of rioting, attempt to murder and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant. "Implication @WBPolice #balwindersingh in offences that provide even life imprisonment as punishment is shocking and unconscionable. High time @MamataOfficial to take sane stance and send 'human right' and 'rule of law' friendly signal by withdrawing such allegations," Dhankhar tweeted.

Earlier, Dhankhar had expressed concern over the "adversarial stance" of the state government against Balvinder Singh and said that inhuman treatment was being meted out to Singh. (ANI)