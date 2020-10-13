Left Menu
Magistrate court sends MJ Akbar's defamation suit against journalist to District and Sessions court

A magistrate court in Delhi on Tuesday sent a defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani to a District and Sessions Judge of the Rouse Avenue District Court for passing appropriate directions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 14:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A magistrate court in Delhi on Tuesday sent a defamation case filed by former union minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani to a District and Sessions Judge of the Rouse Avenue District Court for passing appropriate directions. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja listed the matter before a District and Sessions Judge of the Rouse Avenue District Court on October 14 for appropriate orders.

ACMM Pahuja observed that this court would only deal with matters relating to Parliamentarians and legislators, and also mentioned the directions issued by the Supreme Court relating to matters relating to lawmakers pending against courts. The magistrate court was hearing the final arguments in the matter. MJ Akbar, a former Minister of State for External Affairs, had filed a defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Akbar had on October 17, 2018, resigned as Union Minister after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India. Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him. (ANI)

