Govt does not believe in viewing crime from prism of caste, creed, religion or region: MoS G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the 21st All India Conference of Directors, Fingerprint Bureau 2020. He also inaugurated the eCyber Lab set up by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:01 IST
Union Minister of State for Home G.Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the 21st All India Conference of Directors, Fingerprint Bureau 2020. He also inaugurated the eCyber Lab set up by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). In his address, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government believes in zero tolerance in crime and terror.

"Under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, our aim is to create Crime Free India," he added. He further stated that the Government does not believe in viewing a crime from the prism of caste, creed, religion or region, as crime is against humanity and peace. The government would never tolerate crimes against women and the downtrodden and will take all measures in ensuring speedy and decisive justice for all victims, MHA stated in a press release.

"Although law and order is a state subject, the Union Government has an important role in monitoring and tracking crime, in the modernization of police forces, and in capacity building and in extending assistance to State governments in improving policing," said Reddy. He added that Union Home Minister, Amit shah has emphasized on the importance of modernization of police forces. During the financial year 2019-20, the government of India released Rs. 780 crore for the modernization of police across India.

"Emphasizing on the importance of fingerprints, Reddy said that a fingerprint is an essential tool because of its uniqueness, permanency, individuality and ease in the acquisition. He added that the digitization of records and fingerprint data is an important step forward in documenting and tracking crimes and criminals and expressed his confidence that the fully computerized National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) would soon become functional and benefit police forces," MHA said in a press release. Director NCRB, Ramphal Pawar said, NAFIS will be a game-changer in partnership with NCRB. NAFIS will also provide aid to investigating officers in identifying criminals based on their fingerprints on a real-time basis, MHA stated in its press release.

Senior officials of Union Ministry of Home Affairs were also present along with officers of all three training centres of NCRB in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh via video-conferencing. (ANI)

