Haryana doctors' org writes to Khattar after CMO is suspended following MLA's complaint

An organisation of doctors in Haryana has sought Chief Minister M L Khattar's intervention after Kaithal's chief medical officer (CMO) was suspended following local BJP MLA Leela Ram's complaint to the health minister.

PTI | Kaithal | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

An organisation of doctors in Haryana has sought Chief Minister M L Khattar's intervention after Kaithal's chief medical officer (CMO) was suspended following local BJP MLA Leela Ram's complaint to the health minister. Dr Jai Bhagwan was placed under suspension on October 7, though the orders issued to this effect by the government did not mention the reasons behind the move.

The action came barely days after the Kaithal MLA wrote to state Health Minister Anil Vij, accusing the CMO of corruption and not disclosing the list of candidates hired under an outsourcing policy. In his letter, the MLA claimed he had received complaints of corruption against the officer. He also alleged that the CMO's behaviour with elected public representatives was inappropriate.

Now, the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) has sought Khattar's intervention in the matter. In a letter dated October 8, HCMSA representatives have alleged that the doctor was suspended over a raid on a CT scan centre in Kaithal which the legislator had tried to prevent.

The BJP MLA, however, refuted the allegations that he tried to put pressure on the doctor to prevent the raid as baseless. The HCMSA has also claimed that the CMO was suspended without an inquiry. Meanwhile, an audio clip surfaced on social media on Monday in which the legislator is purportedly heard speaking to the CMO about the raid on the CT scan centre. In another clip, a man alleged to be an aide of the MLA is purportedly reminding the CMO about the scanning centre.

Leela Ram, on Tuesday, denied having ever spoken to the officer about it. "I had made a complaint against the CMO to the health minister, and now I am hearing that some audio clips are being circulated in social media. I can only say that some people want to twist things after I have made a complaint.

"There is no question of me putting pressure on anyone. In my letter to the health minister, I also brought to his notice certain irregularities in the appointment of the contractual staff, the fact that the CMO does not take my calls and various various issues about him, after which action was taken against him," Ram said.

