Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghislaine Maxwell to urge U.S. appeals court to keep damaging deposition secret

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, will urge a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a ruling she says jeopardizes her ability to defend against criminal charges she enabled Epstein's sexual abuse of girls.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 13-10-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 16:30 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell to urge U.S. appeals court to keep damaging deposition secret

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, will urge a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn a ruling she says jeopardizes her ability to defend against criminal charges she enabled Epstein's sexual abuse of girls. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will review a judge's order to unseal sworn testimony related to Epstein, including a April 2016 deposition from Maxwell and a deposition by an Epstein accuser.

Maxwell, 58, has said negative publicity from the disclosure of "intimate, sensitive, and personal" information from her deposition would violate her right against self-incrimination, and imperil a fair trial because jurors might hold it against her. The British socialite has pleaded not guilty to charges she helped Epstein recruit and groom underage girls as young as 14 years old to engage in illegal sexual acts in the mid-1990s, and not guilty to perjury for having denied involvement under oath.

Maxwell was arrested on July 2 in New Hampshire, where prosecutors said she had been hiding out. She has been locked up in a Brooklyn jail after U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, who oversees the criminal case, called her an unacceptable flight risk. Maxwell's trial is scheduled for July 2021.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, killed himself at age 66 in August 2019 at a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell's request to keep the deposition under wraps is opposed by Virginia Giuffre, who has said Epstein kept her as a "sex slave" with Maxwell's help, and that Maxwell could have invoked her right to remain silent while being deposed.

Giuffre is one of Epstein's most visible public accusers, and believes the public has a right to see Maxwell's deposition, which came from Giuffre's civil defamation lawsuit against her. That case settled in 2017, and U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered the deposition unsealed in July.

Tuesday's hearing will also address a second Maxwell appeal, from Nathan's refusal to modify a protective order and let her access confidential materials produced by the government. Maxwell's lawyers hope to use those materials to convince Preska not to unseal the deposition, saying the judge deserved to know "just how prosecutors obtained the deposition material and who turned it over to them."

Prosecutors countered that Maxwell has shown no need for the materials, and that her appeal was a "thinly veiled attempt" to have the appeals court declare they gathered evidence illegally.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

CM Yogi to witness star-studded Ramlila at Laxhman Qila in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will witness this year a star-studded Ramleela at Laxhman Qila in Ayodhya, which will be telecast live in 14 languages, including Urdu, across the country. He will be one of the few in...

Cyberbit survey shows various training deficiencies in India

A new survey by Israel-based Cyberbit shows that nearly 61 per cent of Indian organisations still do not have well-structured cybersecurity training modules for their employees and mostly rely upon on-the-job training mentoring, peer review...

Corn farmers in 5 states reap benefits from farm interventions: Corteva

Corteva Agriscience on Tuesday claimed that its farm intervention in five states, like Maharashtra and Karnataka, helped smallholding farmers growing corn reap benefits. Training on new agri-methods and adoption of farm mechanisation among ...

Kyrgyz president to ask parliament for repeat vote on PM

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov will ask parliament to vote again on whether to name nationalist politician Sadyr Japarov prime minister, his office said on Tuesday after a meeting between the two.Parliament voted in Japarov on Saturda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020