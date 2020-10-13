Services of two policemen terminated in Mahoba trader death case

The services of two absconding policemen, including an SHO, were terminated Tuesday after the SIT, probing the death of a stone trader due to gun shot wounds in Mohoba district last month, were found guilty in the case, a senior UP police official said. Indrakant Tripathi, 44, died after accusing the district's suspended SP Manilal Patidar of demanding a bribe to allow the transportation of ballast. Tripathi was found injured in his car with gunshot wounds on September 8, days after he levelled allegations of corruption against Patidar, and died on September 13.

His brother has alleged that Patidar had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from Tripathi and threatened to kill him or send him to jail in case of non-payment within a week. The SIT, however, has concluded that Tripathi 44, died by suicide. Its probe found the bullet was fired from Tripathi's licensed pistol from the front and it pierced through his neck and got entangled in the car seat behind, police said.

On September 9, Patidar was suspended with immediate effect on corruption charges and a vigilance probe was ordered into his wealth. On Tuesday, Chitrakoot-Banda range IG K Satyanarain told reporters that the services of Kabrai police station SHO Devendra Shukla and constable Arun Kumar Yadav have been terminated. "Prima facie, both the policemen were found guilty due to which government has taken this action," he added.

The IG said two others accused in the case - Suresh Soni and Brahmdutt - have been sent to jail, but Patidar, Shukla and Yadav are absconding and police teams are trying to nab them..