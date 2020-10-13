Left Menu
UP govt trying to save culprits in Hathras case: AAP MP

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of trying to save the culprits in the Hathras case and demanded that the CBI inquiry be monitored by the Supreme Court.

13-10-2020
UP govt trying to save culprits in Hathras case: AAP MP

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of trying to save the culprits in the Hathras case and demanded that the CBI inquiry be monitored by the Supreme Court. Singh, who was in Muzaffarnagar for a party meeting, told reporters that the state government was trying to weaken the case by "destroying" evidence.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital last month a fortnight after she was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men at her village in Hathras district on September 14. The Rajya Sabha MP demanded that the family of the Hathras victim be provided security by the central forces. He said the CBI inquiry in the case should be under the supervision of the apex court.

Singh asserted that his agitation against the "atrocities" on the people would continue despite he being implicated in "false" cases. At the meeting, AAP workers participated from Shamli, Meerut, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar districts of western Uttar Pradesh. Singh said a drive for party membership should be started. PTI CORR HMB

