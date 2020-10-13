McConnell says U.S. Senate will vote on target COVID relief bill

McConnell says U.S. Senate will vote on target COVID relief billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 20:13 IST
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate will vote on a targeted coronavirus relief bill, including new funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, when lawmakers return to the Capitol next week.
"Our first order of business will be voting again on targeted relief for American workers, including new funding for the PPP. Unless Democrats block this aid for workers, we will have time to pass it before we proceed as planned to the pending Supreme Court nomination," the Republican leader said in a statement.
