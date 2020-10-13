2 of 17 juvenile inmates who escaped from Hisar observation home nabbed

Two of the 17 juvenile inmates who had escaped from an observation home on the outskirts of Hisar city were nabbed by police on Tuesday. Seventeen inmates, eight of whom face murder charges, had escaped from the observation home on Barwala road after allegedly attacking security guards on Monday evening. A majority of them belong to Rohtak, Jhajjar and Hisar districts, police said.

Superintendent of Police Balwan Singh Rana said one of them was caught near a toll plaza on Rajgarh road and the other was held near village Talwandi Rana (Hisar). He said 15 teams of the district police are conducting intensive searches to trace the rest. The district has been sealed and an alert has been issued in the adjoining states to apprehend the inmates. The SP has urged everyone to not offer lift in their vehicle to suspicious people and immediately inform police about them.

The security system of the observation home, from where six juveniles escaped in 2017, is being reviewed, Rana said. Hisar's Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni, who reviewed the security system and talked to officials at the observation home, said the sub-divisional magistrate will probe the incident. Responding to questions asked by reporters after her inspection, the Deputy Commissioner said all aspects of the incident will be looked into.