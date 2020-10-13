J-K Anti-Corruption Bureau books junior engineer in disproportionate assets case

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday registered a disproportionate income case against a junior engineer, whose six bank accounts have so far yielded Rs 3.30 crore against a net salary of Rs 10.08 lakh, an official spokesperson said. The accused, Tariq Ahmad Ganie, worked in the Housing Board, Bemina, Srinagar, the official added.

"Anti-Corruption Bureau, Srinagar, registered a case against Tariq Ahmad Ganie, Junior Engineer in Housing Board, Bemina, Srinagar, on the allegations that huge suspicious transactions have been made in his various bank accounts by the contractors/beneficiaries which have been obtained by him in the form of gratification/consideration pertaining to the various works of the department," the spokesperson said. The official said a verification was conducted earlier into the allegations against Ganie which revealed that he had six accounts in different branches of the J&K Bank.

"As per the salary statement provided by the Housing Board, from 1st January 2018 to 30th September 2020, the accused JE has received a net payable amount of salary of Rs 10,08,892, which stands deposited in his salary account(s). "However, it was found that in the same period, an amount of approximately Rs 3.30 crore have been deposited in six accounts of said JE through various transactions, which is disproportionate to his income (approx 3,000 per cent)," the ACB spokesperson said.

He said it was also revealed that this amount was deposited in Ganie's accounts by some contractors who have been executing works of the Housing Board, thereby clearly indicating that the accused has been receiving huge amounts as illegal gratification. "The omissions and commissions on the part of Tariq Ahmad Ganie, JE Housing Board, constitute the offence of criminal misconduct punishable under sections 5(1)(d), (e) r/w 5(2) P.C Act, Svt. 2006.

"A team of ACB Srinagar conducted raids on the residential house of the accused at Chandrigam, Tral, where incriminating material having bearing on the investigation of the case has been found and subsequently seized," the official said..