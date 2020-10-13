Ahead of festive season, Delhi Police reviews security at Chandni Chowk

The Delhi Police has reviewed security arrangements at the Chandni Chowk market in view of upcoming festive season, officials said on Tuesday. The North Delhi police is on high alert in view of the upcoming festivals like Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali. Not only the security in the market, but maintaining social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic will also be a big challenge for the police, according to the officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse visited the market on Monday. The police officers examined the security arrangements and met with the representatives of the different market associations, the officials said. During the meeting, the shopkeepers shared their problems. The officers also discussed about the necessary measures to be taken for the security of traders as well as of visitors to the market, Alphonse said.

Police urged the shopkeepers' association members to install maximum number of cameras in the market and ensure maximum deployment of guards in the market, the officials said. All shopkeepers were advised to keep sanitisation arrangements at every store and try to ensure social distancing. PTI NIT HMB