UP: Over 18 quintals of milk powder seized, 2 held under Copyright Act

Two men have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for allegedly selling milk powder in violation of the Copyright Act, police said on Tuesday. The police also seized 18.75 quintals of milk powder from a warehouse that was illegally labelled under the name of a brand, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:35 IST
Two men have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for allegedly selling milk powder in violation of the Copyright Act, police said on Tuesday.  The police also seized 18.75 quintals of milk powder from a warehouse that was illegally labelled under the name of a brand, officials said.  "The accused told police that they would bring skimmed milk powder from Mohali in Punjab and then store it in the warehouse in Greater Noida. They would put the label of a brand on the packets there and then sell it in the market," a police spokesperson said.  "Around 70 such packets of milk powder, each weighing 25 kg have been recovered. Overall 18 quintal 75 kg of milk powder has been seized," he added.  Those held have been identified as Ashok Nayak and Ashish Nayak, both natives of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.  An FIR has been lodged against the duo at the Jewar police station under relevant provisions of the Copyright Act, they said.

