NIA conducts searches in Patna in Purnea arms case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at the house of Chandra Vijay Pratap and premises of Sanmario pharmaceuticals Private Limited located in Patna in connection with the investigation of Purnea Arms Case.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:52 IST
NIA conducts searches in Patna in Purnea arms case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at the house of Chandra Vijay Pratap and premises of Sanmario pharmaceuticals Private Limited located in Patna in connection with the investigation of Purnea Arms Case. Vijay Pratap is director of the company.

According to an official release, several incriminating documents pertaining to monetary transactions have been seized during the searches. The case pertains to interdiction of an SUV and seizure of highly sophisticated weapons and ammunition on February 7, 2019 by Purnea Police from three persons including Suraj prasad, Varengnow Kahorngam and Clearson Kabo.

The weapons included 2 Under Barrel Grenade Launchers, one AK series rifle and 1,800 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition which were kept concealed and were being transported by them in the SUV. The local police had registered FIR on February 7, 2019 at Police Station Baisi against the three accused.

During its investigation, NIA arrested four more accused namely Tripuari Singh, Mukesh Singh, Ningkhan Sangtam and Santosh Singh and filed chargesheet against the seven accused persons. The investigation revealed that a large number of illegal sophisticated prohibited weapons and ammunition were supplied by Sangtam, a self-styled Major of NSCN (IM) through an arms dealer of Bihar to the absconding accused Bhikhan Ganjhu, Zonal Commander of the Tritya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a Naxal terrorist gang.

Suspect Chandra Vijay Pratap had transferred a huge amount of funds to the account of accused Ningkhan Sangtam. (ANI)

