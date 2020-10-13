Electricity dept employee sentenced to 10 yrs RI for sexually abusing minor girl

An electricity department employee was sentenced to 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment by a local POCSO court on Tuesday for sexually abusing a minor girl in May last year. Dhanabal, the Special Judge under the POCSO Act here, convicted and sentenced Vinod to10 years RI and also slapped Rs 1,000 fine on him The man was also sentenced to seven years imprisonment under IPC Section 450 (trespass to commit offence) and six months under section 342 (wrongful confinment).

The sentences would run concurrently, Special Public Prosecutor N Balamurugan told PTI The prosecution case was that the 30-year-old metre reader sexually abused the nine-year-old girl at her house in neighbouring Bahoor on May 15 2019 when her parents were away. The girl`s parents filed a complaint with police, who arrested the man and booked him under the POCSO Act and various sections of the IPC.