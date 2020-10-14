Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Afghan military helicopters collide, 9 soldiers killed

Omer Zwak, a spokesman for Helmand's provincial governor, said the helicopters were carrying wounded soldiers when they crashed late Tuesday. He said that over the past week, Taliban fighters have launched coordinated attacks in different parts of Helmand province, which have intensified in recent days.

PTI | Lashkargah | Updated: 14-10-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 13:57 IST
2 Afghan military helicopters collide, 9 soldiers killed

Two Afghan army helicopters collided while transporting wounded soldiers in the southern Helmand province, killing nine Afghan service members, the country's Defense Ministry and local officials said Wednesday. The two Soviet-era Mi-17 helicopters crashed due to technical problems while taking off in Nawa district, the Afghan Defense Ministry statement said.

The nine dead were all Afghan crew and soldiers who had been on board the aircraft. Omer Zwak, a spokesman for Helmand's provincial governor, said the helicopters were carrying wounded soldiers when they crashed late Tuesday.

He said that over the past week, Taliban fighters have launched coordinated attacks in different parts of Helmand province, which have intensified in recent days. Three local officials in Helmand province said the helicopters were deploying Afghan commandos to repel a Taliban attack in Nawa district, and were evacuating wounded soldiers on their return flight.

The Afghan officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media about military activities. On Monday, American forces said they had carried out several airstrikes in Helmand province in support of Afghan security forces under attack by the Taliban.

Col. Sonny Leggett, a spokesperson for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, said Monday that the recent Taliban attacks in Helmand were “not consistent” with a U.S.-Taliban deal signed in February and undermine ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks. He said the airstrikes do not violate the February deal. Thousands of Afghan civilians have fled Nawa and Nad Ali districts because of the fighting, said Atiqullah, a local community leader from Nawa district, who like many Afghans goes by just one name.

“Nothing is left to us, we lost everything, including our home, property and livestock," he said. He and his family fled to stay with relatives in the city of Lashkar Gah, Helmand's provincial capital. “The Taliban have launched attacks against security checkpoints, and they control most parts of Nawa district,” he added.

Separately, three civilians were killed and 14 wounded in the eastern province of Laghman by a magnetic explosive device attached to a police vehicle, said Shafiullah Afghanyar, a provincial police spokesman. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady with U.S. bank earnings in sight

European shares held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by gains for Wall Street futures, following losses the day before on vaccine trials and a stimulus impasse, while the dollar was also stable. The pan-European STOXX 600 was unchanged in ...

HMD sends first shipment of 56 mn syringes to Covax facility

Hindustan Syringes Medical Devices on Wednesday said it has sent the first shipment of 56 million auto-disable syringes to Covax facility to help in COVID-19 vaccination. The Covax facility, which is working for global equitable access to ...

Hong Kong shares end higher as China's Xi speech lifts tech stocks

Hong Kong shares recovered lost ground to close higher on Wednesday, as tech stocks climbed after Chinese President Xi Jinpings Shenzhen speech emphasized on property rights and protection for entrepreneurs, lifting risk appetite. At the cl...

Heavy rains kill 12 people in India, damage crops

Heavy rains have killed at least 12 people in southern India and caused widespread flooding in the city Hyderabad, home to major IT companies and startups, government officials said on Wednesday.A wall collapsed killing nine people in Hyder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020