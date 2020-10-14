Left Menu
Development News Edition

Use Mumbai rain water for irrigation, industries: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, suggestingthat rain water from Mumbai be used for irrigation, supply to industries around the city and for horticulture in cities like Nashik and Ahmednagar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:56 IST
Use Mumbai rain water for irrigation, industries: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, suggestingthat rain water from Mumbai be used for irrigation, supply to industries around the city and for horticulture in cities like Nashik and Ahmednagar. Excess water can also be carriedto drought-prone areas for domestic and other uses to overcome water scarcity, he said in the letter.

"If systematically planned, flood water, drainage and sewerage can be diverted towards Thane (adjoining Mumbai), and the entire diverted influx can be stored in a dam after treating the water midway," he said. "This water can be used for irrigation and industries around the city and for horticulture purpose in cities like Nashik and Ahmednagar," Gadkari said.

This plan can helpto solve "troubles created due to the Mithi river" in Mumbai which has become a critical issue over the years, he said in the letter. "I propose that a barrage should bebuilt on the Mithi riverand the water can be flown into the sea," he said.

The Union transport minister also said the state government should take up a project to convert all city roads into cement-concrete roads "as tar roads do not sustain heavy rains". Concrete roads can be constructedin Mumbai along with advanced drainage system to carry sewerage and flood water, he said.

Gadkari called for an integrated plan to resolve the problems of flood, drainage management, sewerage, potable water in Mumbai. He saidthe task of preparing a DPR (detailed project report) should be handed over to an international consultant.

He also asked the state government to prepare a DPRfor formation of state water grid to overcome the recurringcrisis of floods. Gadkari marked a copy of his letter to NCP president Sharad Pawar, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Jayant Patil.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are alliance partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports 279 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll since Feb

Irans health ministry on Wednesday reported 279 deaths from the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, bringing total fatalities to 29,349 in the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country. Ministry s...

Infosys Q2 net profit up 20.5 pc at Rs 4,845 cr; raises revenue forecast for FY21

Indias second-largest IT services company Infosys on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit grew by 20.5 per cent to Rs 4,845 crore for the September quarter, and it has raised revenue forecast to 2-3 per cent for FY21. Infosys had cloc...

Poland ramps ups health training as COVID-19 cases hit fresh records

Poland is ramping up training for nurses and could consider setting up military field hospitals for coronavirus patients, as daily reported cases hit a new record of 6,526 on Wednesday, officials said. Health authorities say Poland has enou...

BMW strengthens retail footprint with new outlet in city

German luxury car major BMW India has set up a state-of-the-art showroom in the city under its network expansion plans, the company said on Wednesday. The KUN Exclusive showroom is based on the companys BMW Facility NEXT concept and offers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020