Uganda presidential hopeful Bobi Wine says security forces raided his office

Ugandan presidential hopeful Bobi Wine, also a pop star and lawmaker, said on Wednesday security forces had raided his office and taken away documents, amid what the opposition says is a campaign of harassment by the government. In a tweet Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said the security personnel had also taken away other unnamed items.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:23 IST
Wine aims to end Yoweri Museveni's 34 years at the top of the east Africa country, which has made him Africa's third longest-ruling president. His youthful age and music has earned him a large following in the relatively young country of 42 million, rattling the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party and drawing a security crackdown on his supporters.

Since expressing his presidential ambition, police and the military have repeatedly dispersed his rallies, beaten and detained his supporters. Uganda is due to conduct its general elections around February next year.

