Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC notice to Punjab govt over anticipatory bail plea by ex-DGP Saini

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Punjab government, seeking its response on the anticipatory bail plea of former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in a case related to the alleged abduction and murder of a junior engineer, Balwant Singh Multani, in 1991.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:27 IST
SC notice to Punjab govt over anticipatory bail plea by ex-DGP Saini
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Punjab government, seeking its response on the anticipatory bail plea of former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in a case related to the alleged abduction and murder of a junior engineer, Balwant Singh Multani, in 1991. Apart from the Punjab government, a Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, also sought a response from Multani's brother who had lodged a complaint of custodial torture against Saini and six other officers earlier this year.

Posting the matter for further hearing after four weeks, the Bench asked the Punjab government not to proceed in the case for the time being. Saini has challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court's September 7 order, dismissing his anticipatory bail plea in the case.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Saini, submitted before the apex court that the interest of the Punjab government is evident in this case. "I will show you how gross and vindictive is its attitude," Rohatgi said. He argued that Saini is a highly decorated officer and there are scores of death threats on him. "Saini took part in hundreds of operations and busted terror networks. When he was a DGP, he lodged five cases against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh," he said.

Regarding the 1991 incident, Rohatgi said Saini was handpicked to serve as a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Chandigarh. "There was a bomb blast in Chandigarh in 1991 and the idea was to assassinate Saini. An FIR was registered in Chandigarh, Sector 17, and Balwant Multani was arrested in December 1991," he added. After Saini retired in 2018, Multani's brother lodged an FIR against him and two other officers this year on May 5 on the charges of custodial torture in 1991, Rohatgi said, adding that they got anticipatory bail on May 11 from the Sessions court.

"There can't be three FIRs in the same offense. This is the third FIR after 29 years... This is a case of political vendetta, after Saini retired," Rohatgi said. He also said Punjab has no jurisdiction in the case as the alleged torture happened in Sector 17, Chandigarh -- a Union Territory. "The state cannot add Section 302 to FIR without leave of the trial judge," he said.

Saini was earlier granted three weeks' interim protection from arrest. In his petition, Saini has also sought quashing of the FIR.

Saini, who was the youngest DGP in the country, retired in 2018 after 36 years of service. After that, the 1982-batch IPS officer was booked, along with six others, on May 6 this year at Mataur police station in Mohali for alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of Multani in 1991, among other charges.

Later in August, a murder charge was added to the FIR, after two co-accused turned approvers, and in their statement, claimed to be witnesses to the torture meted out to Multani, under the custody of former DGP Saini who was then the SSP of Chandigarh. Multani worked with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation and was picked up by the police after a terrorist attack on Saini who was then Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police. Saini was injured in the attack and three policemen were killed.

"On August 29, 1991, the blast took place. During the investigation, it was found that Devendar Singh Bhullar, who is undergoing a life sentence, and Multani were involved in the case," claimed the plea. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary offers nearly $10,000 for home renovations in latest housing measure

Hungarys government will give up to 3 million forints 9,693 to families to help them renovate their homes from next year, the latest measure to boost economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The health crisis and a slower-than-expec...

Myanmar: ‘Shocking’ killing of children allegedly used as human shields

The two boys were killed in a crossfire between Myanmars military, known as the Tatmadaw, and the separatist Arakan Army. The incident occurred on 5 October in Buthidaung township a hotspot for the use of children by Tatmadaw, for non-co...

15 die in rain-related incidents in Hyderabad

As many as 15 people died in rain-related incidents following heavy downpour in Hyderabad since Tuesday. Of them, eight died after a boulder fell on a house, and three in a wall collapse.Meanwhile, a shocking video of three cars involved in...

Health News Roundup: Hungary passes COVID-19 milestones as testing hits limits; What you need to know about the coronavirus right now and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Sanitizing-gel poisoning cases soar among Spanish children amid pandemicThe number of Spanish children treated for poisoning after ingesting hand-sanitising gels has rocketed as the produ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020