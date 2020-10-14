Left Menu
Development News Edition

If customary laws define marriage to include same-sex union, other statutes will recognise it: HC

If the definition of marriage in customary laws is changed to include the same-sex union then such relationships would be recognised under statutes like Special Marriage Act (SMA) and Foreign Marriage Act (FMA), the Delhi High Court observed on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 17:54 IST
If customary laws define marriage to include same-sex union, other statutes will recognise it: HC

If the definition of marriage in customary laws is changed to include the same-sex union then such relationships would be recognised under statutes like Special Marriage Act (SMA) and Foreign Marriage Act (FMA), the Delhi High Court observed on Wednesday. A bench of Justices R S Endlaw and Asha Menon said the concept of marriage emanates from customary laws which do not recognise same-sex marriages and what is a marriage is not defined under the SMA or FMA. It said everyone interprets what a marriage is according to the customary laws and once they recognise same sex marriages other statutes would too. The observations by the bench came while hearing the pleas of two same-sex couples, one seeking to get married under the SMA and the other for registration of their wedding under the FMA.

The court further said that SMA was enacted as there were no customs for inter-faith and inter-caste marriages.   The bench raised a doubt as to whether the definition of marriage under the customary laws also needed to be challenged by the petitioners. It suggested that if the petitioners wished to make any changes in their pleas to challenge the definition of marriage, as provided under the customary laws, now was the time instead of having to do it at a much later stage in the proceedings.

During the hearing of the plea, the bench also said that "language in the statutes is gender neutral. Please try to interpret the law in the interests of every citizen of the country". The remark came in response to a submission by advocate Rajkumar Yadav, representing the Ministry of External Affairs, that in the 5,000 year old history of Sanatan Dharma such a situation was being faced for the first time. Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, appearing for both set of petitioners, said the petitioners are not seeking relief under any customary or religious laws, rather they are seeking that the civil laws -- SMA and FMA -- which are applicable to all kinds of couples, including inter-caste and inter-faith, be also made applicable to them.

Guruswamy also told the bench that both SMA and FMA are not based on customary laws..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Salman Khan announces 'wrap on Radhe' shooting schedule

Taking the movie a step closer to the release, the makers of Salman Khan starrer much-awaited flick Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai on Wednesday shared a video in which the actor announced a wrap of the films shooting. Salman Khan Films posted ...

World News Roundup: EU and Britain to keep talking past Johnson's Brexit deadline; Thai protest brought forward over disruption fears and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Vatican court hears graphic description of sexual abuseNote graphic content in paragraph 6 A Vatican court heard graphic descriptions of sexual abuse on Wednesday as two priests went on tr...

Hungary offers nearly $10,000 for home renovations in latest housing measure

Hungarys government will give up to 3 million forints 9,693 to families to help them renovate their homes from next year, the latest measure to boost economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The health crisis and a slower-than-expec...

Myanmar: ‘Shocking’ killing of children allegedly used as human shields

The two boys were killed in a crossfire between Myanmars military, known as the Tatmadaw, and the separatist Arakan Army. The incident occurred on 5 October in Buthidaung township a hotspot for the use of children by Tatmadaw, for non-co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020