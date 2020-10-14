History-sheeter held in Thane
His modus operandi is to cut grill of windows to enter houses, he said. The accused was on Tuesday booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including theft, the official said..PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 18:43 IST
A 31-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested from Maharashtra's Thane district, a Mumbai police official said on Wednesday. The accused, Atish Sakharkar, has 43 cases, including burglary and rape, pending against him, he said.
The accused was also involved in at least five house break-ins in suburban Vile Parle in which Rs 19 lakh and 82 tolas of gold had been stolen, the official said. His modus operandi is to cut grill of windows to enter houses, he said.
The accused was on Tuesday booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including theft, the official said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Vile Parle
- Penal
- Atish
ALSO READ
Indian Railways rolls out user depot module across Western Railway
Indian-American businessman joins race for Republican nomination for Virginia lieutenant governor
Indian rape victim dies weeks after assault triggering protests
Stockal to Offer Global X's Thematic ETF Model Portfolios to Empower Indian Investors
Three Indian’s Launch Faceless Chat the World’s First App That Turns Facebook or WhatsApp Into an Anonymous Social Network