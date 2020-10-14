9-kg heroin recovered near Indo-Pak border

The BSF recovered 9 kg of heroin, worth Rs 45 crore in the international market, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Wednesday, officials said

The seizure was made after the arrest of suspected drug peddler Krishan Singh who allegedly had links with Pakistan-based cross-border smugglers, the Border Security Force said

The drugs were recovered from an area near the Lakha Singh Wala border outpost, it said.