Maha to probe water conservation scheme of Fadnavis regime

Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced it has decided to probe the Jalyukt Shivar water conservation scheme launched by the Devendra Fadnavis- led government. The decision was announced after a meeting of the state cabinet here earlier in the day, an official said.

A special investigation team (SIT) will be formed to probe the scheme, he said. The "Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyaan", a pet project of Fadnavis, was launched with the objective of making Maharashtra a drought-free state by 2019.

The project involved deepening and widening of streams, construction of cement and earthen stop dams, work on nullahs and digging of farm ponds. Shiv Sena, whose leader Uddhav Thackeray is now the state chief minister, was also a part of the Fadnavis-led government during 2014-2019.

The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while releasing the autobiography of former Union minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil, lauded the work done by Fadnavis in the Jalyukt Shivar scheme. Fadnavis had thanked Modi, tweeting, "Thank you Hon PM @narendramodi ji for acknowledging & praising our efforts towards water conservation, especially under #JalYuktShivar Abhiyan. It was your firm support and guidance because of which we could achieve such significant change." In a report tabled in the state legislature earlier this month, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had slammed the implementation of the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, saying "despite spending Rs 9633.75 crore, the Abhiyan (mission) had little impact in achieving water neutrality and increasing ground water level." PTI VT VT VT