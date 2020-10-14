Left Menu
Sino-India standoff: Javadekar says people have understood it is a different India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:14 IST
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The country's heightened vigilance along the border with China has shown that it is a new and different India of post-2014, the government said on Wednesday. The assertion comes amid a stand-off between India and China in eastern Ladakh for over five months.

"As far as China is concerned, India has been vigilant at the border that people have understood that this is an India of post-2014 and is a new and different India," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters while replying to queries on the issue after a Cabinet meeting. Asked if any discussion took place on the situation with China at the meeting, he replied in the negative.

To another question on the economy and declining GDP, the minister said, "As we know Indian economy has improved tremendously on all parameters and we are returning to pre-COVID period." India and China are currently engaged in a dialogue both at military and diplomatic levels to ease the tensions at the border.

