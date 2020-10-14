Left Menu
Kidnapped boy rescued after a month, granduncle among 3 arrested: Noida cops

All the three accused, including the woman, have been arrested for their involvement in the kidnapping and the three-and-a-half-year-old boy has been rescued from Badaun district after a month, the officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Wednesday said they have arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped his own nephew's son and gave him to a friend and his wife in return for money. All the three accused, including the woman, have been arrested for their involvement in the kidnapping and the three-and-a-half-year-old boy has been rescued from Badaun district after a month, the officials said.

The boy had gone missing from outside his home in Sarfabad here on September 11, following which a complaint was lodged at the local Sector 49 police station and investigation taken up immediately, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Rajesh S said. "Yatbeer, who hails from Badaun, was living in Noida. His friend Hasmat had told him that he and his wife Shama, both from Badaun, were looking to adopt a boy since quite sometime and asked if Yatbeer could help them and offered him money also," the officer told reporters. According to officials, the couple, in their thirties, already has a daughter but "wanted a son".

"Yatbeer had set his eyes on his nephew's son and on September 11 morning, when the child's parents had gone out for work, he picked up the boy from outside his home and took him to some distance from where Hasmat took him to his home. Later, Hasmat and Shama left Noida for Badaun on a motorcycle along with the boy," DCP Rajesh said. The officer said an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 363 (missing) was lodged and multiple police teams were formed to probe the case under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Ranvijay Singh.

"After investigation, Yatbeer's role emerged in the kidnapping and he was held for questioning. Yatbeer then unveiled the entire conspiracy, leading to the arrest of Hasmat from his residence in Greater Noida. His wife was held from Badaun and the child was also rescued from there," Rajesh said. The accused have been produced before a local court, which has remanded them in judicial custody, police said.

