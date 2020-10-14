Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azerbaijan warns over pipelines as Nagorno-Karabakh tensions rise

https://tmsnrt.rs/2SLS5ID "Armenia is trying to attack and take control of our pipelines," Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk. "If Armenia tries to take control of the pipelines there, I can say that the outcome will be severe for them." Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described the situation in the conflict area as quite hard and said Azerbaijan and Turkey did not want "to stop their aggression". Azerbaijan was trying to occupy Nagorno-Karabakh, he said, using similar language to Azeri leaders who say Armenian forces are occupying the territory.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:33 IST
Azerbaijan warns over pipelines as Nagorno-Karabakh tensions rise

Azerbaijan accused Armenia on Wednesday of trying to attack its gas and oil pipelines and warned of a "severe" response as tensions rose sharply around a fraying ceasefire in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia denied the claim and said Azeri forces were trying to seize control of the tiny territory, which is governed by ethnic Armenians, despite Saturday's humanitarian ceasefire.

Russia tried to silence the angry rhetoric and appealed to both sides to observe the ceasefire it brokered over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan. But Moscow and Turkey also exchanged recriminations over the fighting that has killed more than 600 people since Sept. 27, the majority of them Nagorno-Karabakh military personnel.

Fears are growing that the two big regional powers could be sucked into a conflict that is being fought close to Azeri pipelines which carry gas and oil to international markets. https://tmsnrt.rs/2SLS5ID "Armenia is trying to attack and take control of our pipelines," Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk.

"If Armenia tries to take control of the pipelines there, I can say that the outcome will be severe for them." Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described the situation in the conflict area as quite hard and said Azerbaijan and Turkey did not want "to stop their aggression".

Azerbaijan was trying to occupy Nagorno-Karabakh, he said, using similar language to Azeri leaders who say Armenian forces are occupying the territory. Azerbaijan has more firepower than Armenia, and Turkish export data showed it bought $77.1 million worth of military equipment from Turkey last month before fighting began. Turkey's military exports to its ally have risen six-fold this year.

Nagorno-Karabakh has acknowledged some setbacks in the fighting, which has raised fears of a humanitarian crisis, but says the situation is under control. "It is not too late to resolve the conflict peacefully, through negotiations," Nagorno-Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan said. "But if the enemy doesn't want to, we are ready to fight to the end."

NEW CEASEFIRE VIOLATIONS The fighting is the worst since a 1991-94 war in which about 30,000 people were killed. https://tmsnrt.rs/30GEXJd

Aliyev said on Twitter that Azerbaijan had taken control of eight villages in the Fizuli and Khojavend regions, and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Azeri forces had destroyed Armenian missile systems before they could strike Azeri targets. Armenia's defence ministry said a hospital in Nagorno-Karabakh had been targeted but Azerbaijan denied this. Azerbaijan also denied an Azeri Su-25 fighter jet had been shot down and that it carried out a drone strike in Armenia which Yerevan said wounded a 14-year-old boy.

Russia, which has a defence pact with Armenia, criticised suggestions by Turkey and Azerbaijan that the conflict could be resolved militarily. It wants the ceasefire to go into effect to allow the sides to swap prisoners and bodies of war dead. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it would be right to deploy Russian military observers on Nagorno-Karabakh's line of contact, which separates the two sides, but that it was up to Azerbaijan and Armenia to decide.

He also said a plan for Azerbaijan to be given control of certain areas around Nagorno-Karabakh should be brought to the negotiating table for discussion, but gave no details. Despite criticism from NATO allies of its stance in the conflict, Turkey reiterated its support for Azerbaijan.

President Tayyip Erdogan said mediation led by France, the United States and Russia was stalling and that Nagorno-Karabakh must be given back to Azerbaijan. The Azeri prosecutor's office said 43 Azeri civilians had been killed and 214 wounded since Sept. 27 but Azerbaijan has not disclosed military casualties. Nagorno-Karabakh says 532 of its military personnel have been killed plus some civilians.

(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Nevzat Devranoglu in Ankara and by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Tom Balmforth, Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Maria Kiselyova in Moscow; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Timothy Heritage, Editing by William Maclean and Catherine Evans)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Dracula Season 2 renewal updates, why series will deal with resurrection

When is Dracula Season 2 going to be released The series enthusiasts are passionately waiting to get some informative facts on the second season since Season 1 was released in January. Read further to get the latest updates on it.The offici...

Mizoram outfit threatens strike over border dispute with Assam

Aizawl-based Joint Action Committee JAC on Inner Line Forest Reserve on Wednesday urged the Mizoram government to take steps to settle the decades-old border dispute with Assam, threatening an indefinite strike over the issue. Addressing a ...

Mulayam tests COVID positive

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the party tweeted on WednesdaySamajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of no...

Teen detained for death of four-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai

The police on Wednesday detained a minor girl for the death of her four-year-old neighbour in Navi Mumbai, an official said. According to the police, the boy from Balaram Wadi in Ghansoli had gone missing on September 18 and his body was la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020