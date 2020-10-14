Hardeep Singh assumes charge as BSF IG of Meghalaya Frontier
The 1986-batch BSF officer succeeded Kuldeep Saini who retired following 36 years of service, he said. Singh joined the Meghalaya Frontier on promotion and posting from Jammu Frontier of the BSF, he added. In a statement, the BSF said that Singh emphasised on the cooperation of all stakeholders for effective border management in the state. The BSF guards the 443-km-long India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya.
Hardeep Singh on Wednesday assumed charge as the Inspector General of the Border Security Force, Meghalaya Frontier, an official said. The 1986-batch BSF officer succeeded Kuldeep Saini who retired following 36 years of service, he said.
Singh joined the Meghalaya Frontier on promotion and posting from Jammu Frontier of the BSF, he added. In a statement, the BSF said that Singh emphasised on the cooperation of all stakeholders for effective border management in the state.
The BSF guards the 443-km-long India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya.
