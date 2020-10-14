Two held with fake currency with face value of over Rs 2 lakh
Two persons have been arrested with fake currency with face value of over Rs 2 lakh in Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday.ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:51 IST
Two persons have been arrested with fake currency with face value of over Rs 2 lakh in Ludhiana, police said on Wednesday. "Fake currency with the face value of Rs 2,40,900 was seized and two people have been arrested in connection with the incident," Joint Commissioner Kawaldeep Kaur, Ludhiana Police told ANI.
The seizure took place when the two youth were stopped during a checkup after receiving information regarding fake currency in the Mattewara area. "Two youths--Sunil Kumar and Sanjeev Rai-- were investigated and they confessed that they had so far prepared fake currency of the face value of Rs 1,47,000 in the market. A case has been filed against them. One more person involved in this case is absconding," Kaur said.
A printer, a ruler and a cutter have been recovered from them along with fake notes amounting to Rs 2,40,900. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
