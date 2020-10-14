Left Menu
Arunachal govt appoints 22 MLAs as advisors to ministers

The MLAs have been appointed with immediate effect under the provisions of the guidelines for Appointment of Advisors to the Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh for Public Service, 2020 rule. The state government also appointed the chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and the chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency during the day.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 15-10-2020 00:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed 22 MLAs as advisors to ministers to assist them, expedite the functioning of the departments and monitor ongoing projects, according to an official order. The appointments will have no financial implication on the state exchequer, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

These advisors will not be entitled to any emolument, remuneration, perks or other facilities, said Khandu who handed over the appointment letters to the 22 legislators. The MLAs have been appointed with immediate effect under the provisions of the guidelines for Appointment of Advisors to the Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh for Public Service, 2020 rule.

The state government also appointed the chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and the chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency during the day.

