Goa: Man set on fire by unidentified assailants

A man was set afire at Torda village near here by two unidentified persons on Wednesday evening, the police said. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Porvorim Police Station.

The victim is being treated at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, a police official said. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted that he had directed the police to take strong action against the culprits.

"Such heinous crime is intolerable and will be dealt with an iron hand. I pray for speedy recovery of the victim who is undergoing treatment at GMC," he added..