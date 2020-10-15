Two Thai protest leaders arrested, rights group says

Thai authorities arrested two leaders of anti-government protests, Arnon Nampa and Panupong Jadnok, early on Thursday, the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group said.

Police made no immediate comment. The government earlier announced measures to address street protests that have escalated for three months with thousands of protesters camped at Government House to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

"Authorities arrested Arnon and Panupong at 5 a.m.," the rights group said, adding that Arnon was arrested over a speech he had given in the northern city of Chiang Mai. It said the reason for Panupong's arrest was not clear.