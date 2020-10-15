Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-American sex offender arrested in US

Duraikandan Murugan, 41, the subject of a pending criminal case in New Jersey related to attempted sexual assault of a minor, was arrested at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday during a routine enforcement interviews of passengers departing the US, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials said on Wednesday. Murugan, who presented an Indian passport and boarding pass issued to Elvis Dias, was selected for an interview.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 06:15 IST
Indian-American sex offender arrested in US

An Indian-American sex offender has been arrested at an airport in the US while trying to flee the country on the passport of his friend, officials here have said. Duraikandan Murugan, 41, the subject of a pending criminal case in New Jersey related to attempted sexual assault of a minor, was arrested at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Monday during a routine enforcement interviews of passengers departing the US, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials said on Wednesday.

Murugan, who presented an Indian passport and boarding pass issued to Elvis Dias, was selected for an interview. During the interview, the passenger’s wallet and carry-on luggage were searched, which yielded several documents issued to Murugan. Mobile biometric verification was conducted, which revealed a pending criminal case against him related to attempted sexual assault of a minor.

During questioning, Murugan "freely admitted" he was Duraikandan Murugan, and stated he had taken the passport of his friend Dias to leave the United States to see his ailing father, the CBP said in a statement. Murugan was held by CBP in Chicago on suspected violations of US immigration law. Additionally, the CBP contacted the State of New Jersey, Somerset County Prosecutors Office to advise them of Murugan’s detention in Chicago.

State authorities in New Jersey issued an arrest warrant for Murugan for using a passport belonging to another to board an international flight. Murugan was turned over to the Chicago Police who will coordinate extradition back to New Jersey, the statement said. "We work closely with state, local and federal law enforcement partners to identify individuals that are fugitives from the law and bring them to justice," said Shane Campbell, Area Port Director-Chicago.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump’s son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, reveals Melania

Barron Trump, the teenage son of US President Donald Trump, contracted coronavirus after his parents tested positive for COVID-19 but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump has said. In a blog posted on the White House website,...

Judge says absentee ballots in North Carolina must have witness signatures

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that absentee ballots in the presidential battleground state of North Carolina must have a witness signature, a boost for Republican groups seeking to enforce stricter rules on mail-in voting.U.S. District...

Soccer-Argentine league to restart on Oct. 30

Professional football will restart in Argentina on Oct. 30 after a seven-month hiatus caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the president of the Argentine Football Association said on Wednesday. All football is returning, Claudio Tapia ...

PREVIEW-Rugby-Exeter primed to cap incredible rise with ultimate prize

Ten years after climbing out of the second tier of English rugby, Exeter are one win away from being crowned the best team in Europe, and all the stars seem to be aligning for them ahead of Saturdays Champions Cup final against Racing 92.If...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020