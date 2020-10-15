Left Menu
Development News Edition

Obama laments inability to eliminate racial bias

Former President Barack Obama says his administration's inability to eliminate racial bias in the criminal justice system may have left some Americans “skeptical about what the government can do.” Obama was asked on an episode of “Pod Save America” released Wednesday night about what he would say to anyone still deciding whether to vote in next month's presidential election — especially young people and minorities “Some of them may have been frustrated about my failure to have completely transformed the criminal justice system to eliminate racial bias,” Obama responded.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 08:26 IST
Obama laments inability to eliminate racial bias

Former President Barack Obama says his administration's inability to eliminate racial bias in the criminal justice system may have left some Americans “skeptical about what the government can do.” Obama was asked on an episode of “Pod Save America” released Wednesday night about what he would say to anyone still deciding whether to vote in next month's presidential election — especially young people and minorities

“Some of them may have been frustrated about my failure to have completely transformed the criminal justice system to eliminate racial bias,” Obama responded. “Part of that is because 90 per cent of criminal sentencing typically is taking place at the state rather than the federal level.” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has vowed to address institutional racism in the criminal justice system during his first 100 days in office. Obama didn't address that goal specifically but said government can't solve some of the nation's most ingrained problems “overnight.” Still, Obama said that's no reason not to cast a ballot

“The idea that you'd give away your power because you're not getting 100 per cent when you could get 30 per cent, 40 per cent, 50 per cent better, that doesn't make any sense,” he said.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-UK-based Pumas pair to miss Rugby Championship due to documentation issue

Argentinas preparations for the Rugby Championship hit another speed bump on Thursday after two of their players based in Britain were withdrawn from the squad due to documentation problems. The Argentine Rugby Union UAR said on the teams T...

The road to the Masters is a long way from Augusta National

This is no ordinary road to the Masters. Instead of the tropical warmth of Florida in the spring, it starts in the hot desert air of Nevada in October.Instead of a series of PGA Tour events some 500 miles south of Augusta National with an o...

US STOCKS-Wall St slides after Mnuchin dims stimulus hopes

Wall Street dropped on Wednesday, led lower by Amazon and Microsoft, as investors lost hope that a fiscal stimulus would be approved before the presidential election in November.Downbeat comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that ...

Forrester Asia Pacific Predictions 2021: Digitally Advanced Firms Will Have A Sustained Advantage Over Their Competitors

Firms will accelerate investments in new technologies and platforms to enable their workforce and provide differentiated experiences SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Forrester FORR NASDAQ predicts that 2021 will be the year that ever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020