Thailand banned demonstrations and arrested at least three protest leaders on Thursday after an escalation in more than three months of anti-government rallies. - Arrested Oct. 13 Tatthep “Ford” Ruangprapaikitseri, 23, the leader of the Free Youth Movement, which has called for protests to go on despite the government ban.

FACTBOX-Leaders of Thailand's anti-government protests

Thailand banned demonstrations and arrested at least three protest leaders on Thursday after an escalation in more than three months of anti-government rallies. Below are details on some of the most prominent leaders. Several have been arrested and released on bail after previous protests.

Arnon Nampa, 36, a human rights lawyer who first openly demanded reform of the monarchy at a Harry Potter-themed rally in August. He draws on his experience of an earlier round of protests and years of court appearances to defend government critics. - Arrested Oct. 14 Panusaya “Roong” Sithijirawattanakul, 22, read out a 10-point manifesto calling for reform of the monarchy in August. Leader of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration. Thammasat is one of Thailand's top universities. - Arrested Oct. 14

Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, 22, a student activist who rose to prominence as co-leader of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration. - Arrested Oct. 14 Jatupat “Pai Daodin” Boonpattararaksa, 29, arrested in 2016 for lese majeste, leader of student activist group in northeast Thailand. - Arrested Oct. 13

Tatthep “Ford” Ruangprapaikitseri, 23, the leader of the Free Youth Movement, which has called for protests to go on despite the government ban. Chonticha “Lukkate” Changrew, negotiated with police during Wednesday's protest. Began anti-government protests after 2014 coup. Member of Free People Movement.

Jutatip Sirikhan, 21, a leader of the Free Youth Movement, former head of the Student Union of Thailand. Known for pouring paint on herself as an act of protest. Panupong “Mike Rayong” Jadnok, 24, became known for his confrontation with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during a visit to his hometown of Rayong in July.

Patsaravalee “Mind” Tanakitvibulpon, 25, engineering student who helped organise the Harry Potter protest in August at which calls for reforms to the monarchy were first aired. Piyarat “Toto” Chongthep, 29, was arrested for tearing up a ballot during a constitutional referendum in 2016. A member of the Free People Movement. Negotiated with police during Oct 14. protest. Began protesting after the 2014 coup.

Tanawat "Ball" Wongchai, organizer of a "Run to Oust Uncle" marathon that drew more than 10,000 participants in January. Former student council president at Chulalongkorn University Laponpat Wangpaisit, 18, activist from high school group, Bad Student, demanding education reform.

