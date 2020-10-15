Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't arrest Sivasankar till Oct 23, Kerala HC tells ED

The court gave the direction to the ED, probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case, on Sivasankaran's plea seeking anticipatory bail. Adjourning the matter to October 23, the court directed the central agency not to arrest him till then.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-10-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 12:56 IST
Don't arrest Sivasankar till Oct 23, Kerala HC tells ED
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate not to arrest suspended IAS officer and former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, M Sivasankar, till October 23 and asked it to file its report on the anticipatory bail plea filed by him. The court gave the direction to the ED, probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case, on Sivasankaran's plea seeking anticipatory bail.

Adjourning the matter to October 23, the court directed the central agency not to arrest him till then. Apprehending arrest by the ED, Sivasankar, who is facing probe in connection with the case, had moved the court on Wednesday seeking anticipatory bail.

When the matter was taken up for consideration on Thursday, the ED said it has not taken a decision to arrest Sivasankar. It also sought time for filing a detailed reply.

In his plea, Sivasankar had said as a responsible government servant, he had extended maximum cooperation in the investigation of the offense. He was summoned by the ED on multiple occasions to confront the statements given by different accused and witnesses, he said.

He had expressed fears that media's "false propaganda" and frivolous news items" and constant demand for his arrest for creating news value has created a situation where the investigating agencies are forced to "save their skin" from allegations by arresting him, thereby playing to the fourth estate and avoiding criticism.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights official urges easing of N.Korea sanctions over coronavirus strain

A U.N. human rights official has called on the international community to urgently consider lifting sanctions on North Korea that may be worsening problems from its coronavirus lockdown, according to a draft report released on Thursday.Nort...

FACTBOX-Africa's longest-ruling leaders

Guineans head to the polls on Sunday in a tense election in which octogenarian President Alpha Conde is seeking to extend his rule into a third term. If he stays on another six years, his term would still pale in comparison with those of so...

Tracing Tushar Deshpande's journey from Parsee Gymkhana to IPL via Shivaji Park

From standing in a long selection queue for aspiring batsmen at the iconic Shivaji Park Gymkhana to shining on his IPL debut as a pacer, Mumbai rookie Tushar Deshpande has come a long way. The 25-year-old bowler held his nerve to help fashi...

Some European officials use virus as a cover to target Roma

In Bulgaria, Roma communities were sprayed with disinfectant from crop dusters this spring as coronavirus cases surged in the country. In Slovakia, their villages were the only ones where the army conducted testing. And across Central and E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020