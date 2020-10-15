Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Minor raped, blackmailed by 3 men she befriended online

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Bhopal after they befriended her while playing an online game, police said on Thursday. Last month, they lured the victim to come to Rambha Nagar where they allegedly raped her and made an objectionable video of her, the official said. Thereafter, they allegedly blackmailed the girl, saying they would upload her video online if she spurned their advances, and raped her repeatedly, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-10-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 13:18 IST
MP: Minor raped, blackmailed by 3 men she befriended online

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Bhopal after they befriended her while playing an online game, police said on Thursday. The three accused, who also blackmailed the girl and threatened to upload her objectionable video online if she resisted their advances, have been arrested, they said.

As per a police complaint filed by the girl's family, the accused, all residents of Rambha Nagar area and in the age group of 18 to 19, became friends with her online while playing PUBG game, police inspector Alok Srivastava said. Last month, they lured the victim to come to Rambha Nagar where they allegedly raped her and made an objectionable video of her, the official said.

Thereafter, they allegedly blackmailed the girl, saying they would upload her video online if she spurned their advances, and raped her repeatedly, he said. Based on the complaint, the three accused were arrested on Wednesday night, the official said.

A case has been registered against them under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (2N) (raping repeatedly), 376 (DA) (gang-rape of a girl under 16 years of age) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Sikh women allege online harassment in Pakistan's KPK

Two Sikh women in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have filed a court case against alleged threats and harassment on social media. In the complaint, filed under 22A of Pakistan Penal Code on Wednesday, the plaintiffs alleged Shah Alam ...

Cypriot parliament speaker quits in wake of cash-for-passports controversy

The speaker of Cypruss parliament resigned on Thursday in the wake of a cash-for-passports scandal which has embarrassed authorities in the EU member state.Demetris Syllouris is the second highest-ranking state official of Cyprus, and was d...

Pirelli reboots its R&D to stay on track through the pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic forced Italian tyremaker Pirelli to temporarily shut its factories in March, RD chief Pierangelo Misani needed a rapid rethink. With a new range of products due to be launched by early next year at the latest, ...

Puducherry adds 245 new coronavirus cases, two deaths take toll to 570.

The union territory of Puducherry reported 245 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more deaths pushed the toll to 570, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Thursday. The 245 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 4,649 sam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020