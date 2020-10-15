Left Menu
Development News Edition

Co-op bank fraud: ED arrests Ahmedabad-based director under money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the director of an Ahmedabad-based biotech company on charges of money laundering in connection with an alleged co-operative bank fraud, the agency said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:39 IST
Co-op bank fraud: ED arrests Ahmedabad-based director under money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the director of an Ahmedabad-based biotech company on charges of money laundering in connection with an alleged co-operative bank fraud, the agency said on Thursday. It said Niketa Baldevbhai Dave, director of Pentium Infotech Ltd and Hiram Biotech Ltd, has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and a local court in Ahmedabad sent her to ED custody till October 17.

The central probe agency said in a statement that Dave, another director of these firms- Pratik R Shah- and others allegedly "committed fraud of Rs 25.25 crore with the Ahmedabad People's Cooperative Bank Ltd (APCBL)" and were first booked by the CID-crime branch of the Gujarat Police in May, 2009. The ED filed a criminal case of money laundering based on this FIR.

The ED claimed it probe found that "Shah and Dave, being the directors of Pentium Infotech Ltd and Hirak Biotech Ltd, opened FDOD (overdraft accounts against fixed deposits) loan accounts in APCBL and these companies defaulted on payment causing loss of Rs 25.25 crore to the bank." "Twenty IBL accounts with Rs 50 lakh sanctioned to each account were also opened from APCBL by Shah in the name of his office staff, firms, associates, out of which Dave applied for loan for seven out of 20 firms namely S J Securities Ltd, Pioneer Mercantile Ltd, Vitale Bio Science Ltd, Satark Real Estate Ltd, Jupiter Business Ltd, Lakshya securities and Credit Holding Ltd and Arihant Jewellers," it said. Probe found that Shah and Dave had "passed a board resolution on February 25 authorising the latter to sign, deal, sell, transfer and dispose non-agricultural land held in the name of Hirak Biotech Ltd (located at Sachana)." "On the basis of the resolution Dave executed sale deeds in March transferring the properties of Hirak Biotech Ltd without receiving any consideration," the ED alleged.

Dave played "an active role" in disposing of the proceeds of crime in the alleged bank fraud case and hence she was arrested, it said..

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

LGBT groups in Japan launch petition seeking equality law

Sexual minority groups and human rights activists launched a petition on Thursday calling for an LGBT equality law in Japan in hopes that it can be enacted next year, when the country is to host the Olympics and will be the focus of interna...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now London heads for stricter lockdownLondon was heading for a tighter COVID-19 lockdown from midnight on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to tackle a swiftly accelerating ...

Thousands defy Thai protest ban to join Bangkok demonstration

Thousands of Thai protesters demonstrated in Bangkok on Thursday, defying a ban imposed to end three months of anti-government action that has targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta lea...

SC asks Republic Media Group to approach Bombay High Court in TRP scam case

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Republic Media Group to approach the Bombay High Court in the Television Rating Points TRP scam case registered by the Mumbai Police. A bench comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020