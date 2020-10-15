Three held for human trafficking; two women rescued
The members of the gang were arrested from the Bahjoi police station area while planning to sell the women, Sambahl SP Yamuna Prasad said. He said the gang used to sell women for Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh and was operating in many areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 15-10-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 15:07 IST
Police here on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of human traffickers with the arrest of three people and rescued two women. The members of the gang were arrested from the Bahjoi police station area while planning to sell the women, Sambahl SP Yamuna Prasad said. He said the gang used to sell women for Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh and was operating in many areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Photos of girls, audio and video tapes of conversations striking a deal have been recovered, the SP said. Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Shanu, alias Sonu; Vikas Sharma; and Najma, alias Poonam.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikas Sharma
- Haryana
- Mohd Shanu
- Poonam
- Sonu
ALSO READ
Govt buys 44,809 tonne kharif paddy at MSP from Punjab, Haryana in 3 days
Haryana farmers protest delay in procurement of paddy, block highway
EPCA submits report to SC on Punjab-Haryana stubble burning, writes to state CSs again
Vijai Vardhan is new Haryana chief secretary
Haryana BJP leader Shyam Singh Rana quits over new agriculture laws