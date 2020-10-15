600 quintals of illegal molasses seized in Greater Noida

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday said they have impounded two tankers containing around 600 quintals of 'sheera' or molasses, a crucial ingredient of hooch, among other items. The tankers were intercepted by officials of the Excise Department and the district police near a toll plaza in Dadri area of Greater Noida, and a man has been arrested for illegally transporting the molasses, they said.

"The tankers contained around 600 quintals of illegal sheera. One of the drivers has been arrested, while the other left the truck and managed to escape," a police spokesperson said. The seized sheera is estimated to be worth Rs five lakh, the spokesperson added.

According to the police, the arrested driver has been identified as Tasleem, a native of Kandhla town in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. One of the impounded tankers is registered in UP and the other in Haryana, they said.

The accused driver has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467 and 468 (both related to forgery of documents). The accused has also been booked under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Sheera Niyantran Act, the police said.